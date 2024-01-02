“I blocked my boyfriend and his mother because they asked me to sweep their house” – Lady brags (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian lady has shared a story of how she blocked her boyfriend and his mother who expected her to sweep their home the first time she visited as a test.

The video which she shared to her Tiktok platform, has gathered many views and comments.

The lady shared how her boyfriend pleaded with her to accompany him home as his mother wanted to see the woman he was dating.

She indulged him and on getting to their house, in less than an hour, his mom brought out a broom to sweep.

She raised her leg when the mother got to her location but it seems she failed the test at that point as the mother expected her to take the broom from her to sweep.

According to the lady, she had not even been offered anything to eat or drink but was expected to sweep.

After leaving, she blocked both the mother and the son.

