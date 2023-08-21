type here...
Subscribe
GhPagePolitics“I can easily get Mahama if I want, I don’t have to...
Politics

“I can easily get Mahama if I want, I don’t have to chase him” – Mzbel

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Controversial Ghanaian musician, Mzbel has made a bold statement which has got social media roaring already.

In an interview with Caleb of 3fm, the former musician and a member of the opposition party, National Democratic Congress has stated emphatically that, she does not have to chase for the contact of the former president. According to her, she didn’t chase it the first time and won’t chase it now.

This revelation came up when she was asked about her current relationship with the former president of the republic. She confirmed that she currently doesn’t have it as reported by GhPage.com but can easily have it if she wants to.

”I don’t have to chase for it like others do, I can have it if I want. I didn’t chase it the first time and I won’t chase it now”, she stated.

Watch the video below

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

TODAY

Monday, August 21, 2023
Accra
overcast clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
89 %
4.2mph
100 %
Mon
79 °
Tue
78 °
Wed
79 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
80 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways