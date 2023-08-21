“I can easily get Mahama if I want, I don’t have to chase him” – Mzbel

- Advertisement -

Controversial Ghanaian musician, Mzbel has made a bold statement which has got social media roaring already.

In an interview with Caleb of 3fm, the former musician and a member of the opposition party, National Democratic Congress has stated emphatically that, she does not have to chase for the contact of the former president. According to her, she didn’t chase it the first time and won’t chase it now.

This revelation came up when she was asked about her current relationship with the former president of the republic. She confirmed that she currently doesn’t have it as reported by GhPage.com but can easily have it if she wants to.

”I don’t have to chase for it like others do, I can have it if I want. I didn’t chase it the first time and I won’t chase it now”, she stated.

Watch the video below