“I can have sex 27 times a day without getting tired or hungry” – Nollywood star

Nollywood star, Monalisa Stephen, has expressed her insatiable desire for sex by stating that she could engage in the act 27 times a day.

According to her, she does not experience fatigue or hunger whenever she is ready for a long bout of sexual pleasure.

Speaking on her sex life, Monalisa Stephen said she once had the experience of engaging in sexual intercourse with her boyfriend 27 times a day and enjoyed every moment of it.

“My boyfriend used to go down on me during my periods. I mean oral. I tried to stop him, but it was getting to be like a fight, and he said, Are you ashamed of me for not even getting to like…? Googled it and found out that period blood doesn’t harm anyone who is taking it.

“One of my friends also confirmed it. I am finding it hard to understand how you even end up marrying somebody because of their body image. What happened to love everybody with everything that comes out of them?”

“He fucked me 27 times; we were just together and it happened. One particular day I went to see him, and he fucked me 27 times.”

"My boyfriend had sex with me 27 times in one day" – Actress Monalisa Stephenpic.twitter.com/x3K71jFrkE — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) April 16, 2023

The curvaceous Monalisa Stephen is known to have a wild sex drive and has not shied away from speaking about some of the wildest sexual fantasies she would want to do.