“I can no longer contact Abraham Atta because he’s now a star” – Strika cries

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Budding Ghanaian actor and content creator, Strika has opened up about his relationship with Beast of No Nation co star, Abraham Attah, revealing the challenges of maintaining their friendship in the face of Attah’s stardom.

Strika revealed that the once-frequent communication between them has dwindled over time. He claimed there close connection during their younger years after starring together in the acclaimed film Beast Of No Nation.

The actor shared that, unfortunately, he no longer hears from Attah, attributing the change to Attah’s fame.

Strika expressed that as Attah has become a prominent star, reaching out to him has become a difficult task, with the only viable channel being through Attah’s management.

