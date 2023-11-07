type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews“I can ride a man for 30 minutes non stop” – Lustful...
News

“I can ride a man for 30 minutes non stop” – Lustful lady brags about her bedroom power – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A Nigerian lady has bragged about her prowess in the bedroom claiming that she can spend a total of 30 minutes on top of man without stopping.

In a video sighted on Ghpage instagram account that has garnered attention, the lady was heard having a conversation with a friend, where she revealed her ability to sit on a man for 30 minutes without stopping.

She also added, the man holding her two melons and stroking her will even raise her demons and give her more energy to last even longer.

Watch the video below and share your views with us

TODAY

Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Accra
light rain
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
79 %
2.2mph
40 %
Tue
85 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways