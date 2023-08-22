I can’t be fending for someone’s child – Suspect tells police after killing 4-yr-old stepson

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

One Ibrahim Adamu has been apprehended for allegedly hacking his four-year-old stepson to death, the police in Jigawa state have said.

The incident happened at Unguwar Dinya village, Roni LGA of the north west State.

Spokesman of Jigawa State police command, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam made the disclosure in a statement on Friday.

The 50-year-old suspect has since been arraigned in court, Adam said.

According to the statement, “On 8/8/2023 at about 2130hrs, an ugly information was received from Unguwar Dinya village in Roni LGA of Jigawa State, that at about 1942hrs, a four-year-old boy Salmanu Umar was seen covered with blood with a deep cut on his throat.

“On receiving the report, a team of detectives led by Divisional Police Officer, Roni Division, rushed to the scene of the crime and conveyed the victim to General Hospital Kazaure for treatment; he later died while receiving treatment.”

He said the investigation led to the arrest of Adamu of Unguwar Dinya village Roni LGA, who is the husband to the deceased’s mother.

Shiisu said on interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime because he became resentful of the child, saying that he cannot be fending for someone’s child.

He said the suspect also confessed that his first attempt to kill the child was thwarted by the deceased’s mother who reported him to her in-law.