“I can’t date a broke guy, go and hustle” – Lady tells struggling men proposing love to her

In this modern world, it is more than evident that a woman who stands by you when you’re broke has another man giving her money.

Although, the lady might be wrong in some way but I admire her honesty because many ladies would agree to date struggling guys but will secretly be sleeping around with sugar daddies for money.

According to a Nigerian female Twitter user with the handle name @rutie_xx, she can never date a broke guy.

In her tweet, she made it clear that since she’s also hustling her way out of poverty it would only be prudent if she dates a guy who is trying to beat poverty by all means.

She tweeted;

“I honestly can’t date a broke man. Go and hustle, I’m hustling too. We go meet at the top“

Many other tweeps are fuming over her tweet but she has remained calm in the comments section.