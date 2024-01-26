“I can’t date a single dad” – Phyna drags born one fathers

- Advertisement -

Controversial Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ winner, well known as Phyna, has disclosed the categories of men she would never consider dating and men are not happy with her.

The hype priestess said that she would never even think of dating a man who is a parent, due to the challenges baby mamas carry on their head.

Phyna made it clear that she is terrified to date a single father, although she did say that if the baby’s mom or ex-wife is already married, she could reconsider.

The reality TV actress voiced her opinion during an episode of her popular podcast Spill With Phyna.

She mentioned observing instances when the kid’s mother creates drama and issues for the family and voiced worries about possible baby mama drama.

She said;

“I am not sure I can date a guy that has a child. I’ve met two guys who have children, these are my friends and I’ve seen the drama around it. I’ve seen situations where the baby mama will come and be like ‘who are you now leaving me for?

The stress is more than when a girl has a child and it’s more chaotic with guys. Even if the men don’t like you, even if they don’t want to settle down with you, the baby mama just doesn’t want them to move on.”