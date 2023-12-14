type here...
"I can't stand broke men because they're very lazy; I'm allergic to poverty" – Efia Odo

By Osei Emmanuel
Efia-Odo-and-cash
Ghanaian socialite, Efia Odo has established her facts that she is allergic to broke men.

This bold statement from her about men has caused a rife online, inciting scores of netizens to share their two cents about the actress.

According to the budding actress and political activist, there are so many ways for a man to make money.

However, she considers men who “don’t get into the bag” lazy and cannot associate with them as she’s even allergic to them.

Efia Odo added that her man doesn’t need to necessarily spend on her.

But the mere fact that a man with several available money-making options can be broke is a red flag for her.

