GhPageEntertainmentI can't stop cheating on my partners - Man confesses
Entertainment

I can’t stop cheating on my partners – Man confesses

By Qwame Benedict
A man has taken to social media to admit that he can never stop cheating on his partners despite knowing it could destroy his relationship.

According to the man, he grew up learning how to cheat from his parents because despite being married they were in other relationships outside the marriage.

The unidentified man disclosed that due to the cheating behaviour of his parents, they fit perfectly with each other.

He claimed that while his dad was having an affair with other women, his mother on the other hand also decided to sleep with other men and he had to learn this lifestyle at a young age.

The man revealed that he has so far been in five relationships and they all ended because he cheated on his girlfriends.

Read his post below:

Source:GhPage

