Ghanaian musician Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, popularly known as Shatta Michy, has opened up about her juicy social media earnings.

The ex-girlfriend and baby mama of musician Shatta Wale, in an interview with Giovanni Caleb and AJ Sarpong on 3FM Drive, revealed that the digital space really pays as people do earn a living from the various platforms.

Michy disclosed how much she charges for some of the adverts she posts on her Instagram page, revealing she takes not less than Gh¢1,500 per ad.

Compunding her earnings makes her over Gh¢200,000 per annum.

“It depends. I have packages. If you can afford just one post, you can do between Gh¢1,500-2000. Now I have a team so we’ve added 50k to it, 250k for a year. The kind of work I put in makes it worth it. Sometimes, I have to change the background so I’m out at restaurants, hotels, apartments, out of pocket,” she mentioned.

She further added that her Instagram page is like an office to her so she always feels the need to keep it in order.

“If you come to my page, apart from the music that we are promoting, there is nothing on there apart from adverts. My page is for business. I don’t even wish birthdays. I’ll do it on my snapchat because this is my office so I want to keep it organized,” she said.