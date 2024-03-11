“I cook at 2 a.m for my boyfriend” – Tacha boldly lies again

- Advertisement -

Without any iota of fearing the Lord, controversial Nigerian reality TV star and influencer, Tacha has disclosed that she gets up at 2:00am in the morning to cook for her current boyfriend.

This comes weeks after dragging m popular socialite, Mummy Zee who went viral for cooking for her husband as odds hours which had Tacha stating that she has a voice on social media after receiving donations worth millions of naira for her viral tweet about cooking for her husband at 4 a.m.

The former BBNaija housemate revealed that she literally wakes up at 2 a.m to cook noodles for her boyfriend.

She went on to say that she has a boyfriend she loves and cherishes, and he completely gets her. Priding herself, she said he is dark skin, cute with brains and multi talented.

Netizens are not buying her revelation as they deem it as a cooked joke.