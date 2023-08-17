“I could’ve vanish when the police wanted to arrest me but…” – Arrested fetish priest brags

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

GhPage.com reported a rather sad but funny story yesterday about a fetish priest who got arrested by the Ghana Police yesterday as he was coming to stop officials from a demolition exercise.

Details of the reportage has it that a demolition exercise that took place Wednesday morning in Nima has sparked agitation and a wave of protests among affected residents.

The irate youths who were blatantly ignored by officials and reached out to a fetish priest to intervene in the demolition exercise.

The supposed fetish priest invited by the locals stormed the site amidst rapturous cheers of morale from the group of agitated youths.

However, he was rather whisked away by the police almost immediately before he could do whatever he came there for.

In an interview with Kofi TV, he said he had pity on the officials and that’s what curtailed his powers not to show off.

He added that he could’ve vanished but he had pity on the police officials as he didn’t want to create a scene.