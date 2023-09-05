type here...
Entertainment

“I dare Stonebwoy to say the truth surrounding my exit from his label”: Painfully sacked OV says – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Okailey Verse, popularly known in the Showbiz fraternity has called out her former label boss, Livingstone Setakla, aka Stonebwoy to answer to certain allegations about her exit from the label.

OV was the winner of famous reality Tv show, MTN Hitmaker in 2019 and her antics on stage got her signed to the Burniton Music Group right after her victory. Upon signing, she released her hit song ‘Want Me’ which featured the reggae dancehall crooner but their partnership didn’t last long.

News broke out mid 2019 that OV and her label mate, Kelvyn Boy have been ousted from the record label. Not only them, Black Sidi, the then manager for Stonebwoy was also relieved of his duties.

This brought about so many speculations as many didn’t expect this sudden turn of events.

In a recent interview with Kwaku Manu on his ‘Aggressive Show’, OV revealed that Stonebwoy knows the actual reasons why they left the label and that she does not want to speak much to it.

“I dare you presenters to put it to him on why we left the label and push him to say the truth”, she stated.

However, the ‘Zaddy’ crooner debunked rumors that she’s into hard drugs as she affirmed that she’s only in love with wine and does not even smoke.

Watch the snippets of the interview below

