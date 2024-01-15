“I did not marry him for his money or fame” – Sadio Mane’s 18-year-old wife reveals

- Advertisement -

Aisha Tamba, the 18-year-old wife of Senegalese football star, Sadio Mane, has opened up about her recent marriage, expressing that she’s not interested in the player’s fame or money.

The former Liverpool star tied the knot with Aisha Tamba in an Islamic ceremony on January 7 in Keur Massar, a suburb of Dakar, Senegal.

The union attracted significant attention, given Mane’s status as a multi-millionaire footballer earning an impressive £650,000 per week.

In a statement conveyed through a relative, Aisha shared her perspective on her new life:

“I am looking forward to my new life, and I know that it will be very different. But I do not feel any pressure because Sadio’s fame and money will not change me becaue i’m not interested in them. I will remain a humble person committed to my faith.”