type here...
Subscribe
GhPageHealthRelationship“I did not marry him for his money or fame” – Sadio...
Relationship

“I did not marry him for his money or fame” – Sadio Mane’s 18-year-old wife reveals

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Aisha Tamba, the 18-year-old wife of Senegalese football star, Sadio Mane, has opened up about her recent marriage, expressing that she’s not interested in the player’s fame or money.

The former Liverpool star tied the knot with Aisha Tamba in an Islamic ceremony on January 7 in Keur Massar, a suburb of Dakar, Senegal.

The union attracted significant attention, given Mane’s status as a multi-millionaire footballer earning an impressive £650,000 per week.

In a statement conveyed through a relative, Aisha shared her perspective on her new life:

“I am looking forward to my new life, and I know that it will be very different. But I do not feel any pressure because Sadio’s fame and money will not change me becaue i’m not interested in them. I will remain a humble person committed to my faith.”

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

TODAY

Monday, January 15, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
90 ° F
90 °
90 °
58 %
2.6mph
67 %
Mon
87 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more