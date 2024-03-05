- Advertisement -

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum following the numerous bashing on social media is still not ready to eat the humble pie by apologizing and keeping her mouth shut.

She was on United Televison’s United Showbiz programme hosted by MzGee where she shed more light on her Sing-A-Thon attempt and its aftermath.

According to her, first off she wants Ghanaians to know that she attempted to break the GWR not for the certificate but rather to promote Ghana music.

She claimed that after she reached the number of hours she wanted to do, she together with her team didn’t know they were supposed to submit anything else to GWR for their certification.

Watch the video below:

Afua Asantewaa who gained stardom after her sing-a-thon attempt got all the support from Ghanaians but she however got disqualified and kept the disqualification to herself and her team.

After the result was made public by the GWR, Ghanaians bashed Afua for hiding this from people who visited the Akwaaba village to offer their support and urge her own.

Despite everything happening, she is yet to accept her mistake as she keeps blaming different people for her disqualification and also some of her excuses don’t add up.