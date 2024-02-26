“I didn’t bother to check my BECE results because I knew I world get F9 in chains” – Obaapa Christy

- Advertisement -

Seasoned Ghanaian gospel artiste, well-known by her stage name Obaapa Christy has revealed that she did not bother going for her BECE results after completion.

According to the multiple hitmaker, she knew a academic strength would not bring her flying colors so she made no effort to return to the school after the results were released.

Speaking with Roselyn Felli on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning, the Obaapa Christy said;

“I reached JHS, but it’s not that I stopped; I wrote BECE, but I didn’t go for the results.“

Responding to whether she passed her exams, Christiana added that;

“I didn’t even go for it to see whether I passed or not because I foresaw that I wouldn’t pass.“