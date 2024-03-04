I Didn’t Know The Money Was Fraud Money- Hajia4Real Speaks

- Advertisement -

A transcript from proceedings of Ghanaian socialite and musician, Hajia4Real’s legal issue has flown across social media pages.

Per the transcript, Hajia4Real revealed she received money from a yet-to-be-identified partner in a crime of hers in the Bronx in New York.

According to Hajia4Real, she was later instructed to push the money into her Ghana account and ensure she had withdrawn the money for they, her partners in crime would come for it.

Hajia4Real claims she knew that the money was obtained from an illegal source, however, she never knew it was from a fraud.

“Your Honor, between 2013 and 2019 in the Bronx, New York, and elsewhere, I conspired with others to receive 5,000 or more in stolen funds, knowing that the money had been unlawfully obtained,” she said.

“Did you know that the money had been unlawfully obtained,” the judge (THE COURT) asked.

THE DEFENDANT: Yes, your Honor.

THE COURT: What did you do with the money after you received it?

THE DEFENDANT: I was told to transfer it to Ghana and then take out the cash, and they would come for it.

THE COURT: Did you transfer some of the money

THE DEFENDANT: Yes, I did.

THE COURT: When you joined the conspiracy, did you know that the conspiracy was to obtain money unlawfully from other people

THE DEFENDANT: In the beginning, I didn’t know.

THE COURT: But later on you came to know that the purpose of this agreement was to obtain money?

THE DEFENDANT: Yes.