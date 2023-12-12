“I didn’t tell the poor people in my church to be poor” – Prophet Badu Kobi drags poor church members (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

The Founder and General overseer of Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Dr. Emmanuel Badu Kobi has sparked after a snippet of his interview with Deloris Frimpong aka Delay on the Delay Show was released.

The video which has since been shared on Ghpage TV on instagram has divided viewers with each fraction going up against the other.

According to the man of God, he has dashed 202 cars to strangers with none being a member of his church.

When queried on why he didn’t give any to his church members who might be poor and needy, Badu Kobi responded that he did not tell them to be poor.

This statement is not sitting well with some viewers who claims the man of God is being insensitive to the plights of his own church members.

Some have also asked the members to start thinking.

Watch the video below