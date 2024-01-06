type here...
Entertainment

I didn’t use calculator during core maths because it’s time wasting – Tyrone Mahguy shares WASSCE experience

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Popular Achimota old student, Tyron Marghuy has shared and intriguing experience during West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), weeks after he achieved an impressive 8As in his final exams as reported by Ghpage.com.

Tyrone in a recent interview mentioned that he did not require a calculator while writing his favourite subject, Core Math during the just ended WASSCE.

This revelation has come as a surprise to some sections of Ghanaians as they deem the subject to be a very difficult one with others also defending him saying he can do anything with the intelligence he poses.

As it stands now, this further solidifies his exceptional abilities, premised on his recent achievement of winning two prestigious awards at the American Mathematics Olympiad 2023 for his outstanding accomplishments in Grade 12.

