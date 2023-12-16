- Advertisement -

Popular Kumawood actor and failed politician Abraham Kofi Davies aka Salinko without mincing words has revealed that he disciplines his wife with a belt whenever she goes wrong.

During an interview with Emelia Brobbey on her Okukuseku Talk show mentioned that he doesn’t take it lightly on his wife when she misbehaves especially when she behaves a certain way towards men.

According to him, what he does after seeing his wife in a compromising position or talking to a man is to look for a belt and lash her simply because she was with another man.

He explained that he has resorted to domestic abuse because of what his ex-wife did to him and he doesn’t want that embarrassment again so he needs to take a stern decision on his wife.

Watch the video below:

Recently Salinko was in the news after revealing that he is still taking care of the child when his ex-wife even though DNA test results have shown that he is the biological father of the child.

The actor explained that he is so attached to the child and can’t stand the fact that he has to part ways with them therefore he decided to offer a helping hand to his ex-wife to take care of the child.