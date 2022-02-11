“I do not bring my female friends home because they might tempt my husband with sex” – Gospel artist Kierra

- Advertisement -

When gospel singer Kierra Sheard revealed that she has her girlfriends stay in a hotel when they visit her at home, she sparked outrage. They don’t want to lure her spouse into having sex with them.

“My mommy has already instructed me not to have too many people around your house,” Kierra Sheard told Page Six. Whatever it is, I don’t care how much you trust them. I’m highly conscientious and cautious. Before I had a friend stay at my place, I would get them a hotel room.”

She believes that prevention is preferable to cure. She would rather avoid any possibility of her husband having an affair with her friend than wait to pray about it.

“Do I have to let them in my house?” Because we, as believers, think that we are expected to share what we have, but I’m not going to share my man. Because I don’t share my man, I have to be cautious about anything else I share in case he’s around,” Kierra explained.

“I believe there are such things as boundaries,” she said. Some of my acquaintances are unaware of the balance and are unable to comprehend it.”

It makes us question her social circle.