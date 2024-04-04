“I don’t care” Efia Odo shares more bedroom photos as her atopa video with Henry Fitz trends

- Advertisement -

Nonchalant Efia Odo who has been catching a lot of smoke on social media since last night, has finally subtly reacted to her trending room video with Henry Fitz.

Although she’s trending on a very negative note, Efia Odo has shared braless a picture of herself sleeping in the bed.

Smartly trying to sway attention from her saga with Henry Fitz, Efia Odo captioned the picture as “Grand Rising”.

The socialite and actress has been added to the tall list of female stars who have allegedly slept with Henry Fitz.

A little background check on Henry Fitz confirms that he used to be a very wealthy man but is now financially on his knees due to obvious reasons.

During his financial peak years, he was allegedly dashing slay queens cars and other expensive items just to get them in bed.

It has also been reported that Henry now depends on his second wife for survival as he’s now completely broke.

