Beast of No Nation actor Strika real name Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye has denied claims that he is doing drugs.

Strika’s condition has been a worry for many movie lovers comparing him to his colleague Abraha Attah who is currently schooling and living comfortably in the United States.

It was disclosed that Strika wasted his life because he was into hard drugs and that had taken a toll on him hence his lifestyle.

Speaking in an interview with Papa Jay of Poleeno TV addressed the drug rumours saying he is not involved in drugs as some people are saying about him online and on various portals.

He warned people to desist from spreading false rumours about him using drugs.

Strika recently found happiness again after Kumawood actor Ras Nene aka Akabenezer added him to his crew to shoot skits.

So far, fans who have watched Strika in those skits have applauded him for his acting skills and wondered what would have been of his talent should he still be roaming the streets.