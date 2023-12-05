‘I don’t even watch Black Stars games as I don’t think about Ghana’ – Jeremie Frimpong

- Advertisement -

Jeremie Frimpong, Bayer Leverkusen defender has stated emphatically that he does not think about Ghana as he’s focused on the Netherlands.

Frimpong played for the Dutch at U19, U20 and U21 levels, before making his senior debut in a 2024 Euro qualifier against France in October.

The 22-year-old said he was happy to earn his first senior cap for the Netherlands.

He has been linked with a possible nationality switch despite rising through the ranks in the Netherlands.

Frimpong also admitted that he was approached by the technical handlers of the Black Stars over a nationality switch.

Asked if he occasionally watches Ghana’s games, the defender responded: “No, I just focus on the Netherlands.”