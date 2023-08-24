type here...
"I don't hate Nana Ama Mcbrown" – Hateful Sally Mann clarifies

By Osei Emmanuel
Mcbrown finally replies Sally Mann for trolling her for not giving birth naturally
A budding yet controversial entertainment critic known for her rude utterances, Sally Mann, has spoken out to set the record straight regarding her views on ace actress and Tv show host, Nana Ama McBrown.

In a recent interview with Ohemaa Woyeje, Sally Mann asserted that her comments about McBrown are strictly related to showbiz devoid of any hatred and illwill.

During the interview, Sally Mann made it clear that her past remarks about Nana Ama McBrown were not fueled by personal issues with the actress.
Rather, they were part of the realm of show business, where constructive criticism and observations can sometimes be misconstrued as criticism.

Mann openly expressed that her comments were taken out of context, particularly her assertion from a few months ago that McBrown’s performances lacked naturalness.

