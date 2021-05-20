- Advertisement -

Days ago Kumarican rapper Kweku Darlington dropped the remix to his hit song ‘Sika Aba’ and featured the likes of Kuami Eugene, Yaw Tog, Fameye, and Kweku Flick.

Some fans after listening to the song came out to state that Lynx Entertainment signee Kuami Eugene threw shots at his senior in the industry Guru.

A line in his part goes like “….Maradona with a bad mind, stop the gossiping. Hello Maa, all these boys claiming outstanding, come and see, they couldn’t enter. So of course, they are outstanding. We are in UK, London, it’s all about branding. Ask Bra Frimpong”.

Well, Kuami Eugene in a new interview was questioned on why he decided to throw shots at Guru when everyone knew that they had a problem and maybe it had been solved backdoor.

According to Kuami, he is aware of the ongoing debate on social media indicating that he threw shots at Guru but truth be told, the Maradona mentioned in the song is not the Lapaz Toyota hitmaker but rather referring to legendary Argentina footballer Diego Amando Maradona.

He went on to state that he doesn’t have time to throw shots at people in a song because he would use that time to do something beneficial.

Guru has not given any hint of responding to Kuami Eugene but some netizens are of the view that he is likely to hit back at Eugene in any new song he drops.