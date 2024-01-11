- Advertisement -

The mother of Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, Madam Elsie Avemagah after staying silent for days has finally responded to Bulldog.

It would be remembered that Bulldog who happens to be the former manager of Shatta Wale a few days ago took to his official Facebook to blast the musician to get his mother a sleeping place.

According to his post, his checks reveal that Shatta Wale’s mother has no sleeping place and not crushing at people’s places every week.

He continued that at the time of his post, he had been told that she was currently staying with Medikal’s mother.

Well, Shatta’s mother has granted an interview and disclosed that she is not staying in the house with Medikal’s mother as claimed by Bulldog.

She called Bulldog a liar and further warned him to desist from spreading false information about her.

She disclosed that she is currently staying in a luxurious apartment provided by one Dr. Rev. Victor Gadri who is the owner of Visa Radio in Dunkwa.