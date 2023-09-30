type here...
“I don’t like Maxwell so Nana Ama Mcbrown can take him” – Pained lookalike says – VIDEO

Who is Nana Ama Mcbrown’s lookalike?

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A lady claiming to be the lookalike of ace Ghanaian screen goddess, Nana Ama Mcbrown made headlines when she attacked the revered actress for not approving her as her official lookalike.

This decision by Mcbrown didn’t sit pretty well with this loudmouth lookalike who took to her Tiktok account to throw shades at Nana Ama Mcbrown and even called her out with the tag of an old woman.

However, in a interview with GhPage on their recent Rash Hour Show on YouTube, Nana Ama Achaa backtracked on her words that she’ll snatch Maxwell, Nana Ama McBrown’a husband from her.

According to Ohemaa Achaa, she sight Maxwell as a father figure and cannot have an extramarital affairs with him.

She went on to apologize to the ace actress for her rugged utterances blaming anger for such.

Watch the full video below

