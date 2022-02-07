type here...
“I don’t love her, she cheated on me” – Man embarrassingly snubs lady who called on the radio to wish him Valentine

By Albert
A man called off the bluff of a lady who called the radio to express her unreserved love for him.

According to the gentleman, the lady had cheated on him and he could not understand and accept why she had called the radio to wish him, Valentine.

This was after host AJ Sarpong on Brunch In The Citi on Citi FM called him and passed on the nice message to him.

Without hesitation, he added that he did not love Agnes and had moved on. He added that Agnes had cheated on him and did not deem his Valentine wish fit for purpose.

Listeners and the host were stunned.

