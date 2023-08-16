“I don’t love him but I want to marry him because I’m growing old” – Lady cries

- Advertisement -

An anonymous post of a lady has caught the attention of netizens who can get enough of the reasons she gave to marry a guy she doesn love.

In a Facebook post fighter by the editorial board of GhPage, a lady took to the social platform to seek for help in a love life.

According to her, she’s about getting married to a guy she does not love but she’s only accepting the offer because she’s hitting 40 very soon and afraid no man will approach her again.

She added that she’s under pressure as the ladies in her family are all getting married.

Netizens took the post as theirs and decided to advise her on her next move.

John Agbali said: The question is, does he love you? If yes

Marry him if he is someone you can submit to . Bible Says, Wives Submit to your husband; Husbands Love your Wife.

Benny Garrick said: U better marry oooo time no de no be now u want do yanga

Eddy Etim added that: I would advice u to marry him..e get why

What do you also think?