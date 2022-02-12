type here...
“I don’t love you, take your car away” – Lady disgraces boyfriend who bought a car to propose to her (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
A rich boyfriend was seriouly humiliated after he proposed to his girlfriend at the shopping mall.

I don’t know why some guys still don’t learn from the predicaments of others because this is not the first time a man has been brutally disgraced in the open for proposing love to woman.

In the fast trendig video, the intentional guy had even bought a brand new car to propose to the lady but unfortunately, his proposal was declined.

The angry lady can be heard shouting at the guy although the people around were cheering her to say YES!

    Source:GHpage

