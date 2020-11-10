Actress cum singer Emelia Brobbey has denied claims going around that she is making money from sugar daddies since the acting is no more paying off.

For sometime now, the movie industry has been slow making the life of people who are in that sector struggling to survive.

Some of them on the other hand, have found other ways of surviving but some netizens believe the actresses sell their bodies in other to look good and continue to live their lavish lifestyle.

But Emelia Brobbey speaking in an interview has revealed that she is not one of those actresses who sleep around with sugar daddies to make money for herself and her family.

When questioned if she sleeps with sugar daddies to make money she responded: “Amansan Krakye sometimes it’s not always what other people say that you need to respond to. That’s why I said on your show that I started doing movies and when I got money I invested in a pure water business for the past two years.

“Everyone who’s into the pure water business knows that at least if you manage it well, you’d make some profit out of it. Apart from that I also do television talk shows which have a lot of sponsors on it and that also helps me to make some money,” she added.

The ‘Fameko’ singer continued that, “More so, the music I’m doing is loaded on YouTube and I do get money from the views. Also when I’m invited to appear for performance on a show I’m paid for that as well. So everyone that follows my line of businesses knows that I’m involved with a lot of work which helps me to get money.

“So I don’t get worried when people make passing comments that I make money from married men or sugar daddies. Those who follow my social media handles know that I do advertise for a baby diaper company and all these help me to make a lot of money that I use to cater for my needs.