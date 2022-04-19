- Advertisement -

Elon Musk is currently ranked as the richest man on planet earth. But despite his tremendous wealth, he claims not to have a place of his own.

According to Forbes magazine, the net worth of the Chief Executive of Tesla and SpaceX is estimated to be over $300 billion.

Musk, 50, however, claims he is homeless and “basically rotates through friends’ spare bedrooms” for shelter.

Speaking on Monday, April 18, in an interview with TED, the tech mogul said:

“I don’t even own a place right now, I’m literally staying at friends’ places. If I travel to the Bay Area, which is where most of Tesla’s engineering is, I basically rotate through friends’ spare bedrooms.

“I don’t have a yacht, and I don’t take vacations, so it’s not that my personal consumption is high. One exception is a plane but if I don’t use the plane I have fewer hours to work”.