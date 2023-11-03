- Advertisement -

Asamoah Gyan, a businessman and former captain of the Black Stars, has stated he has no remorse over his marriage to Gifty Gyan, with whom he is currently estranged.

Gyan’s 2018 appeal to dissolve his 2013 marriage to his wife was approved by the Matrimonial Division of the Accra High Court, according to sources on Tuesday, October 31.

The former Ghanaian football player clarified that he made the decision to ask his ex-girlfriend to marry him in an interview with Asempa FM.

He talked about the problems arising from his marriage being dissolved by the court.

Gyan claimed to be a family man who would like to put his attention toward rearing and supporting his kids rather than getting into pointless arguments.

He said: ”I don’t regret it because I chose to marry her. During our marriage, many things emerged, but I didn’t want to talk about them.

I discovered certain things that prompted me to proceed to court to annul the marriage. After five years of investigations, the court established that I was right and ended the marriage.”