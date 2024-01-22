“I don’t think about about him; I only care about my daughters” – Vanessa finally speaks (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

The estranged partner of popular Ghanaian comedian, Funny Face, Vanessa Nicole has opened up about her life after their relationship hit the rock.

The budding actress made it clear that she has moved on and is now focused on her mother and her four children, who are the most important people in her life.

This revelations where made in a sit down interview with Zionfelix where she shared her current passions in acting and her next projects.

According to her, she is now fully focused on her career as well, adding that acting was her passion.

Vanessa Nicole’s interview comes after Funny Face had an emotional breakdown on social media, where he lamented about not getting to see his daughter because he was broke.

Check out the video below

https://fb.watch/pJWDi13_rT/?mibextid=HSR2mg