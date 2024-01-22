type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"I don't think about about him; I only care about my daughters"...
Entertainment

“I don’t think about about him; I only care about my daughters” – Vanessa finally speaks (VIDEO)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Funny Face - Vanessa
- Advertisement -

The estranged partner of popular Ghanaian comedian, Funny Face, Vanessa Nicole has opened up about her life after their relationship hit the rock.

The budding actress made it clear that she has moved on and is now focused on her mother and her four children, who are the most important people in her life.

This revelations where made in a sit down interview with Zionfelix where she shared her current passions in acting and her next projects.

According to her, she is now fully focused on her career as well, adding that acting was her passion.

Vanessa Nicole’s interview comes after Funny Face had an emotional breakdown on social media, where he lamented about not getting to see his daughter because he was broke.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Check out the video below

https://fb.watch/pJWDi13_rT/?mibextid=HSR2mg

TODAY

Monday, January 22, 2024
Accra
few clouds
84.8 ° F
84.8 °
84.8 °
70 %
1.4mph
19 %
Mon
89 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more