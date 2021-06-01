- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress Kafui Danku has lamented how some male teachers devise mischievous tactics to take advantage of their female students.

In a post on Facebook, the screen star cum philanthropist articulated that at least 99.9% of male teachers, especially those who are not married, develop ulterior motives towards their students.

Kafui Danku noted that the gimmicks include asking innocent female students to drop books at their homes and sometimes send these girls on errands that will land them somewhere private with the teachers.

She wrote: “I don’t trust male teachers, especially the single ones who always ask female students to send books to their homes or send them on an errand that will require they end up in their homes or somewhere private. They have ulterior motives 99.9% of the time.

“True or False?,” asked Kafui Danku.

She wondered: “Do such practices still go on in our schools? If yes, are the students to run errands for teachers?”

Check out her post below.