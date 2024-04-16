- Advertisement -

Stubborn Academy and Beyond Kontrol CEO Medikal has opened up on the reason why he decided to cover the tattoo of Fella Makafui‘s name on his body.

Medikal and Fella Makafui have been together for the past six years until recently when the rapper announced that they had broken up.

Without stating the exact reason for their break up, he disclosed that they are now co-parenting to take care of their daughter Island.

Netizens started attacking him saying he was just making those claims just to promote his upcoming concert in London.

To convince people that he wasn’t making those claims up to promote his O2 concert, he shared a photo where he had cleaned Fella Makafui’s name tattoo on his arm.

In his recent interview, Medikal shared the reason why he covered the tattoo of his ex-wife saying he didn’t want his incoming girlfriend to see Fella Makafui’s name during intimacy.

“This is a bit personal; I don’t want my next girlfriend or wife to see my baby mama’s name while we’re being intimate,” he remarked.