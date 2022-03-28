- Advertisement -

Former President John Dramani Mahama says his reason for not responding to the constant allegations and insults hurled at him by Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, is based on his life principles.

While addressing the New York Branch of the NDC, a member of the party sought to find out from Mr Mahama why he has remained silent all these years as his name has been dragged in the mud by the loudmouth legislator.

“You have to tell us, why are you so mute and this man is always on top of you?” Eunice Amanda Banson asked Mahama at the Bentley University in the United States on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

In his response, Mr Mahama intimated that he had taken a discretionary decision not to respond to critics such as Kennedy Agyapomg as doing so would take away his time.

According to former President Mahama, his silence on Mr Agyapong’s attacks is deliberate and it’s guided by two proverbs.

“I am guided by one African proverb and one English proverb; I will start with the English one, which says you don’t wrestle with a pig. It doesn’t mind rolling in mud, and so if you try to wrestle with a pig, you also will go and roll in that mud. And I don’t want to go in that mud,” he said.

Mahama continued: “And the second one, our elders say if you are bathing and [a] person who is not correct comes and take your towel, you don’t jump out and run after him.”

“If I want to mind those people, I will spend all my time responding to them. I don’t have that time,” Mr Mahama said.

Kennedy Agyapong’s art of criticism is arguably unmatched.