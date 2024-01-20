“I dreamt you had a red card against Mozambique” – Kudus’ friend cautions him (PHOTO)

- Advertisement -

A supposed conversation between Mohammed Kudus and his friend about the ongoing AFCON has popped up and caused a stir online.

Screenshot of the chat which is reported to have taken place on Snapchat on January 7, 2024 had the young man who was identified as DBJ asking Mohammed Kudus if he will perform his famous goal celebration by sitting on the advertisement board when he scores.

He quickly followed it up by revealing a dream he had where Kudus scored two goals against Egypt, but was red carded in the final group game against Mozambique.

“I dreamt you had 2 goals against Egypt and you had a red card in the last game, Why did you fight with captain“, his message to Kudus read.

Kudus however seemed unfazed about the disclosure and laughed it off by simply replying “You craze oo“.

The chat concluded with the young man wishing Kudus the best of luck at the AFCON.