I ended up the in the psychiatric hospital when my boyfriend dumped me to marry another lady – Sista Afia

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Multiple award winning Ghanaian hiplife artist, Sista Afia has recounted a sad past on how a tragic broken heart left her in a psychiatric ward.

Sista Afia revealed this in a recent interview and narrated how her boyfriend got married to another lady which she found out a few days later.

According to her, she had invested a lot in her boyfriend for him to betray her like that.

I didn’t know he was getting married. I was blinded by love so I couldn’t see the signs. When I found out he had gotten married, I was heartbroken.

And it took me a long time to get over it. I was even admitted at the psychiatric hospital because of how broken I was. It will take me a while to trust men again”. Sista Afia stated.

