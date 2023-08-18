“I filed for it and glad it’s been granted” – Reggie Zippy’s wife drops bombshell

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Veteran Ghanaian musician and other duo of the group Reggie and Bollie, Reggie Zippy took to social media on August 17, 2023 to call himself all sorts of names which got netizens worried as he didn’t stipulate his reasons.

As reported by GhPage.com, the sensational singer called himself names like, wicked, fool, a failure to his children and even wish death upon himself for whatever he did.

His wife, Edith Mikela has finally reacted to his claims and it looks as it Reggie was being an irresponsible father to his children and a bad husband at home.

According to her post, she at the blind side of her now ex husband filed for divorce, paid everything in relation to it by herself and finally had it granted.

This is what we believe had placed Zippy in dismay as he never expected that.

