Entertainment

“I forgot to marry in 2023 so expect a big wedding in March 2024” – Delay reveals (VIDEO)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Delay pose for the camera and rings
Delay and rings
Ace Ghanaian media personality and business mogul, Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay has finally thrown light on her marital plans this year.

Delay in a self-recorded video revealed that she was going to do her traditional engagement by March 2024 and top up with her white wedding in April of the same year.

According to her, she forgot to get married in 2023 because of her busy schedule but this year, she will make sure she does whatever it takes to get married and get pregnant by November 2024.

