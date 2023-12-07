- Advertisement -

A lady got the shock of her life after finding out her friend and roommate had been sleeping with her father.

According to the lady, she has known that her roommate is always interested in dating sugar daddies something she considers to be bad.

So she had constantly been advising her to desist from the act since it might not end well for one day reading from experiences people had shared on social media.

One time, she once again sat her friend down to advise her against her relationship with sugar daddies but that conversation didn’t end well as her friend got angry and left her alone.

Following that conversation, she and her friend have never spoken about the issue again only for her to find out that her friend has succeded in starting a relationship with her father.

She posted: “I’ve always known that my roommate rolls with sugar daddies. The last time I talked her out of it, it became an issue so I haven’t tried to talk about it again. But what I didn’t expect was for her to be sleeping with my dad.”

