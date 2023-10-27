“I gave him my body because he said he was a lawyer but it was a lie” – Lady vows to sue lover who used her

- Advertisement -

A South African lady has solicited advice from her likes on social media on dragging a man to court for pretending to be a lawyer and having his way with her countless times.

The lady revealed that she had been approached by the man who claimed to be a lawyer.

She stated that whenever she’s around him, he always used the terminologies of law which gave her further impression that he was truly a lawyer and a renowned one as such.

However, she later found out, after they had been intimate several times, that he was just mere fuel attendant.

She has gone to social media to determine whether she can file a case against the man.

Her words read: