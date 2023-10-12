type here...
Subscribe
GhPageHealthRelationship“I got you iPhone on your birthday and you’re sending ‘A King...
Relationship

“I got you iPhone on your birthday and you’re sending ‘A King was born today’ on mine” – Man rants at girlfriend

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

An audio we just listened to captures a man ranting at his girlfriend over birthday presents

According to him, he bought her an iPhone 14 and bone straight wig on her birthday only for her to send him ‘A King Was Born Today’ text on his birthday.

The man extensively voiced his displeasure over the unfair gift his girlfriend presented to him.

It was gathered that the man celebrated his girlfriend’s birthday extravagantly by buying her an iPhone 14, bone straight and other items.

However, when it got to his own birthday she only sent him a text message which is very common among ladies of these days.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

He demanded to know whether she was the one that made him king.

According to him, other ladies out there are doing the most for their boyfriends, organizing surprise birthday party and the likes for them.

TODAY

Thursday, October 12, 2023
Accra
light rain
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
66 %
1.6mph
75 %
Thu
86 °
Fri
90 °
Sat
91 °
Sun
91 °
Mon
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways