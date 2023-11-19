I had over GHS30k before getting married but I was left with only GHS100 after divorce – Xandy Kamel alleges

- Advertisement -

Speaking in a recent interview with Delay, Xandy Kamel revealed that she had over 30k cedis in her account before getting married to Kaninja.

But after divorcing, she was left with mere pennies. When Delay asked her what she used the money for, Xandy revealed that she used the money to pay for some bills at home and buy food.

Some time last year, Xandy Kamel, opened up on some of the challenges she faced during her marriage to sports journalist, Kaninja.



In an interview with Kwaku Manu, she revealed that she suffered four miscarriages in the year that she was married.

Opening up about how she lost one of her pregnancies, she revealed that her husband was caught up in a lie on an issue they had. However, instead of apologising, he pushed her so hard against a wall which triggered the miscarriage.

According to her, she is fond of children, and hence was ecstatic every time she took seed. However, during the period of miscarriages, her ex-husband did not “show any concern.”