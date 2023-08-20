“I hate my brother for making his girlfriend cook for him, how can you make a woman cook for you” – Kafui Danku

- Advertisement -

Kafui Danku, an ace actress and sour feminist in an interview with Hitz FM, narrated how disgusted she was when she met her boyfriend’s girlfriend cooking for him. She said she had come home from town to meet the lady who was in a relationship with her brother at the time, cooking for him.

The actress said she was appalled by the idea and did not even eat the food she had cooked when served, although she was hungry.

She mentioned that the idea of cooking for a mere boyfriend did not make sense to her and discouraged ladies from doing it. Her stance did not resonate well with a segment of social media users. Many disagreed with Danku’s perspective, arguing that cooking for one’s partner is a gesture of care and affection, rather than a sign of subservience.