I have a borga boyfriend who satisfy and helps me – Funny Face’s baby makes shocking revelations (VIDEO)

Vanessa Nicole, the estranged baby mama of comic actor, Funny Face’s keeps making shocking revelations following the comedian’s recent outburst.

Vanessa in a recent interview with ace vlogger and content creator, Zionfelix shared how she takes care of the children and life without her baby daddy Funny Face.

The mother of 4 disclosed that she works hard to take care of her kids and apart from her acting career, she runs other businesses to support her family.

She also revealed that she has a man in her life who also supports her from time to time.

Vanessa also added that she has no problem with Funny Face and noted that they’re cool but all she cares about is her kids and how to take care of them.

