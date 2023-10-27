“I have a new boyfriend so stop disturbing me” – 93-year-old grandma tells her ex boyfriend – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

In a rather hilarious video sighted on GhPage verified instagram page has gone viral where a 93-year-old lady is heard issuing out warnings to his ex whom she claims has been stalking her.

The old lady claims she was aware that her ex was stalking her and warned him to stop calling her else she will have him arrested.

According to her, the ex is a bad kisser and she only fell in love with him because of his good looks and nothing else.

This video has got many viewers rolling on the floor as they’re surprised to see such an old woman express her disdain for an ex lover.

Watch the full video below